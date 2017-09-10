Man stabbed sleeping in his bed, suspect arrested

Photo: file

A man was stabbed while asleep in his bedroom along Chicago Avenue early Sunday morning, Stockton police said.

The victim was reportedly stabbed in the stomach and the leg by the suspect who then escaped the scene, but was caught a short time later.

Police found the suspect, later identified as 66-year-old Richard Dacanay, nearby the scene of the crime along Manthey Road.

Dacanay will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

