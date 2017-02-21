Man to get life in prison for deadly Stockton bank heist

Jaime Ramos in court in 2014 (Photo: Mark Pepper/ ABC10)

Prosecutors say a Northern California bank robber who killed a woman used as a human shield during a gunbattle with officers will spend life in prison.

The sentencing for Jaime Ramos in a Stockton courtroom is set for Tuesday.

READ: Stockton bank robbery and shootout suspect faces 35 charges

The 22-year-old and two other armed men in July 2014 robbed a bank and took three women hostage, before a chase that ended in the shootout with officers.

Ramos' two accomplices died in the shootout, as well as hostage Misty Holt-Singh, a 41-year-old wife and mother of two. Ramos pleaded guilty, avoiding a possible death sentence at trial.

San Joaquin County Deputy District Attorney Robert Himelblau says survivors may speak during the court about how the ordeal impacted their lives.

Ramos' attorney Jonathan Fattarsi did not respond to requests for comment.

Copyright 2017 KXTV