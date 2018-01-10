Missing 1-year-old twins being sought in Stockton

Princess Dara Canez Walker, left, and Aaron Ivan Weddles, right. (Photo: Courtesy: Stockton Police Department)

The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help with their search for twin 1 year olds.

According to a Facebook post by the Stockton Police Department, the family was reported missing on Thursday, Jan. 4.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, the parents, Aaron Ivan Weddles, 41, and Princess Dara Canez Walker, 32, were found with three children. The parents were uncooperative and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on Child Endangerment charges.

It was determined that two children, the twin 1 year olds, were still unaccounted for.

No photos of the children have yet been made available to the media, however, police released photos of the parents.

The police identified the twins as Setina Weddles, a girl, and Ren Weddles, a boy. The children are of mixed African-American and Cambodian ethnicity

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the twins, contact Stockton Police Department at 209 937-8323 or 209 937-7911.

