Moving Vietnam memorial wall on display in Stockton

(Photo: Giacomo A. Luca)

The moving Vietnam memorial wall is on display at Weber Point Events Center in Stockton, California.



More than 100 people attended a public ceremony on Thursday June 29, commemorating the temporary placement in Stockton of the half sized replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, DC.

The “Moving Wall” has traveled across the United States for the last 30 years. The black granite wall has more than 58,000 names of fallen Vietnam Veterans.

U.S. Army Veteran Steven Foster who served in Vietnam, visited the wall to look for the names of two of his fallen comrades, Daniel Dunbar Doyle and Gregory Fukes.

“It brings back the memory of the friends I had,” Foster said “Sorry. So, that it’s nice to be memorized.”

The wall will be on display through July 3.

