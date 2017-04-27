'Music for the soul' lifts spirits at Stockton hospital

Joihananh McEntouch is undergoing her fourth round of chemotherapy at St. Joseph's Hospital in Stockton.

But you wouldn't know it as she joins in to sing with University of the Pacific Music Therapy major Rebakah Steiner.

“Music is therapy for the soul," McEntouch said.

Steiner is one of three music therapy students who visits the hospital each week. They bring with them guitars, keyboards, percussion instruments and just their voice.

They visit patients in their rooms and ask them what kind of music they enjoy, and carry song lists and ask for the patients to join in.

At first many patients are reluctant, but soon find themselves giving in to the singing.

"It made me feel good, real good. I feel a lot better," said patient James Hodge.

Hodge came into the hospital diagnosed with pneumonia. When Alex Lesser played Elvis Presley’s "Blue Suede Shoes" on his guitar, Hodge's face lit up.

The University of the Pacific's Music Therapy program is tied with the University of Kansas for the oldest in the country established in 1938.

© 2017 KXTV-TV