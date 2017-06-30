Mystery totem pole shows up at Stockton park, artist not found

A totem pole was erected this week by a mystery artist at Stockton's Victory Park near Downtown. The city has taken it down, but would like to reach the artist and display the piece somewhere.

You might say it's unusual, but to Stocktonians who have lived in their town for decades it was a welcome and familiar sight.

It was a totem pole that suddenly went up last Sunday night at the city's Victory Park.

"I was driving down Pershing after a meeting and out of the corner of my eye I saw something there and I thought that wasn't there yesterday," said John Alita, City of Stockton Community Services Director.

The colorful pole went up at the very same spot where another iconic totem pole was positioned for close to 70 years.

Known as the Tagcook Totem, it was carved by a Native American tribe in Alaska, owned by a Stockton car dealership and donated to the city and placed at the park in 1932.

It stood 46 feet tall and was said to be the tallest totem pole in the country according to newspaper accounts of the time.

The new pole is made from hollow cardboard tubing for cement and styrofoam.

The city took it down on Tuesday.

So far, the creator has yet to come forward.

For now, the city is holding the art work in storage.

It's trying to decide what to do with it or how to display it.

"We're still hoping to talk to the artist. I think it would be great if we displayed it for a little while," Alita said.

