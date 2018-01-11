Shelter for homeless dogs, waiting for a new owner (Photo: AwaylGl, AwaylGl)

The Stockton Animal Shelter is making a plea to the public, adopt our dogs so we don't have to euthanize them.

In a Facebook post, the shelter says they are beyond capacity, currently housing over 170 dogs and puppies, a majority of which are large breed dogs.

Not wanting to euthanize healthy dogs, the shelter is asking the community to adopt their helathy dogs.

"We are calling all rescues and individuals who can transfer dogs from our shelter, or have been thinking about adopting, to please contact the shelter in the morning," the post says.

If you have any questions, you can contact the shelter at 209-937-7445 or animalservices@stocktonca.gov.

