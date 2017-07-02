Over 200 pounds of illegal fireworks found in Stockton home

A Stockton man was arrested Saturday night after police found more than 200 pounds of fireworks inside of his home.
Police were sent to Germain Lane just before 10:30 p.m., responding to the report of aerial fireworks being shot in the area.
When police were able to pinpoint where the fireworks were being shot, officers contacted Roland Ramirez, 36, inside his home.
Inside the home, police discovered 210 pounds of the illegal fireworks.
Ramirez was booked into the county jail for felony possession of illegal fireworks charges.
