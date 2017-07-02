Over 200 pounds of illegal fireworks found in Stockton home

Stockton police arrested Roland Ramirez, 36, after more than 200 pounds of illegal fireworks were found in his home. (Photo: Stockton Police Department)

A Stockton man was arrested Saturday night after police found more than 200 pounds of fireworks inside of his home.

Police were sent to Germain Lane just before 10:30 p.m., responding to the report of aerial fireworks being shot in the area.

When police were able to pinpoint where the fireworks were being shot, officers contacted Roland Ramirez, 36, inside his home.

Inside the home, police discovered 210 pounds of the illegal fireworks.

More than 210 pounds of illegal fireworks were discovered in a Stockton home Saturday night, police said. (Photo: Stockton Police Department)

Ramirez was booked into the county jail for felony possession of illegal fireworks charges.

© 2017 KXTV-TV