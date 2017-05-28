Pallet fire victims in Stockton rally together in support

It all happened Thursday, a devastating blaze from a pallet facility ripped through five homes causing serious damage. Stockton Fire Department said the four alarm fire happened on the corner of Weber Avenue and B Street at Hugo's Pallets.

Five families are displaced, several pets were killed and vehicles were demolished. Saturday afternoon the neighbors gathered in the front yard of one home, covered in ash and soot, asking for donations.

"This is home, this is all we know, this is all we got," said victim Nakisha Blacklon.

The families that were displaced were provided with a hotel voucher by the Red Cross but the families said it was not enough. Marsha Cross Rigmaiden took us into her home that she lives in with her husband and children.

"This was my living room," Cross Ridmaiden pointed to a hole in the rood, "...the fire destroyed it".

Everyone we spoke to said the neighborhood was very tight and pleasant but after Thursday it looks like a war zone.

"The fire was roaring, you could hear it, it was big," Michaela Swan said. She lost everything and told us her kids were traumatized after the fire.

Each person told us how they escaped and one man told us about two neighbors that were burned while trying to escape.

"His mother got second degree burns on her neck, arms and face," Douglas Rigmaiden said pointing to his neighbor.

As the group huddled around trying to make sense of everything, they stared at the pallet yard where it all started.

"That was a fire waiting to happen," said Douglas Rigmaiden. He told ABC 10 they called code enforcement multiple times before the fire happened.

According to an article from the Stockton Record, code enforcement did cite Hugo's Pallets but the Record also stated that the owner of the company, Hugo Jauregui has a different story. He told the paper that he was working with Stockton Fire Department and not code enforcement. Jauregui also said his permits were all "working legally."

Neighbors on E. Weber just want to have somewhere to live and for the mess to be a thing of the past.

"It is going to be alright I will sit here in my devastation but it will get better and it will be alright," said Marsha Cross Rigmaiden.

And for now they are thankful for the outpouring support from several community members.

"If it weren't for the community right now, we wouldn't be surviving," Blacklon added. She said if you would like to donate to the families you visit the GoFundMe page or stop by Weber Avenue at B Street.

© 2017 KXTV-TV