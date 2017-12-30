People in Tracy raise money for fallen CHP officer Andrew Camilleri's family

(Photo: CHP)

Friends and strangers came out to help Officer Andrew Camilleri's family at at Menchie's in Tracy.

"You tend to know or feel for somebody when something tragic like this happens especially myself being in law enforcement as well," said Destry Holmes, a Tracy resident. "My son being a law enforcement officer and there are some law enforcement officers I know a lot. Many in this community. It's just how we all pull together."

Nearly everyone at the yogurt shop was there for the fundraiser. The crowd was more than expected for an average Friday night.

"I saw it on Facebook, but I wanted to support the family themselves," said Yvonne Wills, Tracy resident. "I'm doing a couple things for them but anything you do will never be enough but to let them know they're loved and supported."

Wills goes to Mission City Church where Camilleri attended.

"You know you never didn't see him with a smile," Wills said. "He was always always supporting kids especially. He loved kids and adored his family and was just happy all the time."

Many of them were strangers and wanted to help in any way they could.

Holmes felt connected to what happened since he works in law enforcement.

"It's kind of hard to explain but law enforcement in itself it's a tight community," Holmes said. "You may have a different badge from a different department but you're part of the same family. Your family understands the sacrifices you make."

