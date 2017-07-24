Police: Boys, 10 and 14, rob delivery man at gunpoint

Two children, one armed with a handgun, allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint delivering chicken wings Sunday afternoon in Stockton, according to police.
Police say the man was delivering the chicken wings just before 5:30 p.m. to a home along Danny Drive.
As the victim began to set the bag of chicken wings on the ground, a suspect, later described as a 10-year-old Hispanic boy, grabbed the bag and ran away, police said. As the victim began following the child, the second suspect, described as a 14-year-old Hispanic boy set upon him with a black semiautomatic handgun.
The 14-year-old allegedly pointed the gun at the victim and told him to “walk away.”
The victim got back inside his car and left the area.
The 10-year-old was last seen wearing black shorts and no shirt.
The 14-year-old is described as having short black hair, a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a gray tank top and black shorts.
No injuries were reported.
