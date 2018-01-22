Police: Juvenile sought in attempted armed robbery at AM/PM

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

The Stockton Police Department is searching for an juvenile suspect involved in an attempted armed robbery of an AM/PM store.

The suspect entered the business, at the 2900 block of West Benjamin Holt Drive in Stockton, and approached the clerk demanding money while pointing a gun. When the clerk refused and called another employee, who was in the back, the suspect fled on a skateboard.

According to police, they confirmed that the victim estimated the suspect's age to be 11 years old.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic boy, who was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a purple bandana covering his face at the time of the incident. He also had on a black and white backpack.

There is no suspect in custody.

