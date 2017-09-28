KXTV
Police: Man arrested in the middle of burglary

Staff , KXTV 11:05 AM. PDT September 28, 2017

An alarm call at a Stockton Sears tipped police to a robbery in progress where they allegedly found a man inside the store with a backpack full of merchandise.

Police found the man inside the Sears just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

All of the merchandise inside his backpack was recovered, and the man, identified as Yaroub Assad, 22, was arrested and charged with burglary.

