Police: Man arrested in the middle of burglary

Yaroub Assad, 22, was arrested in Stockton Wednesday night and charged with burglary. (Photo: Stockton Police Department)

An alarm call at a Stockton Sears tipped police to a robbery in progress where they allegedly found a man inside the store with a backpack full of merchandise.

Police found the man inside the Sears just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

All of the merchandise inside his backpack was recovered, and the man, identified as Yaroub Assad, 22, was arrested and charged with burglary.

© 2017 KXTV-TV