Police: Man arrested in the middle of burglary

An alarm call at a Stockton Sears tipped police to a robbery in progress where they allegedly found a man inside the store with a backpack full of merchandise.
Police found the man inside the Sears just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
All of the merchandise inside his backpack was recovered, and the man, identified as Yaroub Assad, 22, was arrested and charged with burglary.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
