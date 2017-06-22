Police search for package theif in Stockton

Stockton police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect who was caught on video allegedly stealing a package from a home June 16. (Photo: Stockton Police Department)

Stockton police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect who was caught on video allegedly stealing a package from a home June 16.

The package was taken from a home on Stefano Drive just after 6 p.m.

Police are asking anyone who may know of the suspect’s whereabouts to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, Investigations at (209) 937-8472, or Stockton Crime Stoppers Inc. at (209) 946-0600.

