Police search for package theif in Stockton

Stockton police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect who was caught on video allegedly stealing a package from a home June 16.
The package was taken from a home on Stefano Drive just after 6 p.m.
Police are asking anyone who may know of the suspect’s whereabouts to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, Investigations at (209) 937-8472, or Stockton Crime Stoppers Inc. at (209) 946-0600.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs