Police seek suspect in alleged fatal hit-and-run

Stockton police are looking for a driver following an alleged fatal hit-and-run near the intersection of El Dorado and Seventh streets Saturday night.
Following reports of a pedestrian in the road, police were sent to the area where they found the person just after 9 p.m., police said.
The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs