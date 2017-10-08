Police seek suspect in alleged fatal hit-and-run

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Stockton police are looking for a driver following an alleged fatal hit-and-run near the intersection of El Dorado and Seventh streets Saturday night.

Following reports of a pedestrian in the road, police were sent to the area where they found the person just after 9 p.m., police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

