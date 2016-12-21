Police: Stockton thieves use package to lure, rob victim

The Stockton Police Department is investigating a Tuesday robbery at a home in the 2600 block of Hayden Brook Drive.



A man living in the neighborhood went to retrieve a package off his porch when two men with firearms forced the victim back into his home, according to the Stockton Police Department. The two men robbed the man and a woman who was also in the home.



Residents in the neighborhood are disturbed by the incident. Resident Tim Vanhorn says it is a quiet and family oriented community.



"It's scary and you expect packages, you know to steal your packages this time of year, but I guess this is something just completely different," Vanhorn said.



ABC10 News reached out to the victim but he declined to comment.



Police say they retrieved home surveillance video from the victim -- The video has yet to be released pending the investigation.



