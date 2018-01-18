San Joaquin County "Habitat for Humanity" providing energy efficient homes

Habitat for Humanity of San Joaquin County getting recognition for super energy efficient homes.

Maritza Alvarez once lived with her family for 11 years in a rundown mobile home, but no longer.

"Oh man, it's a blessing, it's a blessing," said Alvarez.

Thanks to San Joaquin County's Habitat for Humanity she has now had a home in South Stockton for two years.

"And they each have their own bedroom. So we're definitely blessed with having a home for our family," said Alvarez.

But if you take a closer look, there's more to the homes.

You'll find the ceilings are seven-foot high, not eight, windows are fixed, not sliders, solar panels on the roof and even artificial turf in some yards in her neighborhood.

"It didn't matter if we sold them a home for a good price, could they afford to live there? So, we started down that road five years ago and we kept redesigning, redesigning and each home we build gets a little bit better," said Mike Huber, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity.

The homes are to the point where they produce more energy then they use, and 19 Habitat homes have either been built or under construction in this neighborhood.

Last year, the California Energy Commission awarded the San Joaquin County chapter for their energy efficient homes. PG&E gave the chapter recognition, too.

Other Habitat chapters in California are starting to take notice and inquiring about the the energy efficient properties.

© 2018 KXTV-TV