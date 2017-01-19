San Joaquin County Public Works tree crews clear a tree on 8 Mile Road near Jack Tone Road in Linden

Gusty winds and rain equaled trouble around San Joaquin County.

An estimated 200 trees came down on roads, homes or yards overnight.

San Joaquin County Public Works crews are working 15 hour shifts around the clock.

“We’re all pretty tired, but we’re doing a great job of rotating men in and making sure they get some time off to be rested up and we can be safe, call them back in, send some other guys back home," said Troy Hedrick, San Joaquin County Public Works Maintenance Manager.

Crews were out at all ends of the county cutting up and clearing downed trees from Stockton to Tracy to Lodi to Linden.

Hedrick has worked his job 19 years.

He says this day stands out.

“You know a lot of years we’ll get one big storm where it gets a little chaotic like this. This is probably the worst one that I have seen," Hedrick said.

A giant tree fell on 8 Mile Road near Jack Tone Road in Linden.

It fell in front of Genevieve Burlando’s home.

"Yesterday evening, I guess around five-thirty. It came down with a nice big bang," Burlando said.

In some cases where tree branches fell across utility lines, crews very cautiously cleared the limbs using a "Boom Truck" or "Bucket Truck."

It's Jeff Rubino's job to be lifted some 20 feet high or more.

“It's all right right now, but when it's windy like last night it gets really wicked up there. But you get used to it," Rubino said.

Copyright 2016 KXTV