Separate fatal shootings reported minutes away from one another in Stockton

Police lights.

Stockton police were called to a pair of separate homicides within about 10 hours of one another, separated by less than five miles.

Police were first called to East Willow Street Saturday night just before 9:30 on reports of a shooting, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old woman outside, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Eyewitnesses told officers a car drove by the woman and shot at her several times. The woman died at the scene.

Then around 5 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a second call of a person shot, this time along Keyser Drive, about a 10-minute drive away from the scene of the earlier shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a 21-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a garage.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

At this point, police have not reported a connection between the pair of fatal shootings, nor have investigators identified a suspect or a motive in either case.

Investigators are asking anyone with information in either case to come forward and call police at 209-937-8377 or 209-937-8323.

