Service dog stolen from car in Stockton parking lot

Stockton police are asking for the public’s help returning a stolen service dog to its rightful and in-need owner.

Police say the Boston terrier was stolen Saturday around 1 p.m. from a car parked in the parking lot of a Grocery Outlet along Pacific Avenue.

Those with information that would lead to the recovery of the service dog can call police at 209-937-8377 or investigators at 209-937-8323.

