Sheriff's department investigating Stockton officer-involved shooting

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Stockton on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened right in front of Lucy’s Floral near Waterloo and Belvedere.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Officials said around 6:30 p.m. they got a call about a man wielding a knife in the 2300 block Waterloo when the deputy responded to the call officials said the officer fired. They could not confirm if the man had a knife and little information is known.

The officer has been put on paid administrative leave for three days.

ABC10 spoke to witnesses who said they saw the shooting happen. One witnesses, a store clerk from a gas station about a block away who wished to remain anonymous, said the suspect just purchased a beer from his store.

"He walked out and then got shot,” the clerk said. “Right when I walked out he was still breathing and they didn’t help revive him until backup came."

The clerk said the man shot was his regular customer and didn’t speak English. He said the man was nice and bought beer regularly.

“He had a big bottle in a brown paper bag and I am assuming that’s what the cop saw and didn’t know. He got shot because of that,” the clerk said.

We asked the other witness who said he was 20 feet behind the deputy when the shooting happened if he saw a knife. He said he only saw a beer in the man's hand, but that the man would not comply.

Officials could not confirm either witness account, but they did say an investigation has begun with the DOJ and San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office.

