1-year-old twins still missing, parents arraigned in court on unrelated charges

Princess Dara Canez Walker, left, and Aaron Ivan Weddles, right. (Photo: Courtesy: Stockton Police Department)

The parents of missing Stockton 1-year-old twins were arraigned in San Joaquin Count Superior Court Thursday.

32-year-old Princess Canez Walker and 41-year-old Aaron Weddles were arraigned on unrelated outstanding warrants.

According to a Facebook post by the Stockton Police Department, the family was reported missing on Thursday, Jan. 4.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, Weddles and Walker were found with three children but not the twins. They were uncooperative and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on Child Endangerment charges.

Walker was arraigned for a previous felony vandalism charge.

Weddles was arraigned on a number of charges including drug and paraphernalia possession and several traffic violations.

“They are giving such conflicting statements that it has caused us enough concern to be very concerned for their welfare," said Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones.

The pair is homeless and has been living in a 2002, 4-door Suzuki with their 4-year-old girl and two-year-old twin girls.

The car was discovered Tuesday morning at the end of Trinity Parkway near a slough in the shadow of a popular Northwest Stockton shopping center.

The slough is also a popular place for the homeless.

Chief Eric Jones says the mother and father are giving conflicting stories as to the whereabouts of their second set of twins.

“They are mixed ethnicity African and Cambodian twins. One’s name is Sentina, the female. The other one is Ren, who is a male," said Jones.

Weddles has a lengthy rap sheet including a 1995 misdemeanor charge for battery on a peace officer, a 2004 misdemeanor battery charge and a 2010 felony weapons charge.

He smiled at people sitting in the courtroom while waiting for his case to be heard.

One man, who didn’t want to give out his name, came to court in support the father adding that he doesn't know where the girls are.

“No I don’t. No I don’t have no idea. But I know he would come by my house and eat and drink. He’s a good man.”

Both Weddles and Walker are being held on bail

The district attorney plans to press to felony endangerment charges against them.

Police spokesperson Joe Silva says "when investigators met with dad he was uncooperative and told investigators 'You're the one's getting paid. Do your job.'"

© 2018 KXTV-TV