Stockton bank robbery suspects sentenced in deadly 2014 shootout wth police

Jaime Ramos and Pablo Ruvalcaba enter San Joaquin County Superior Court in Stockton to be sentenced in the Bank of the West shooting case from July 16, 2014

Two men were sentenced today in San Joaquin County Superior Court in Stockton for their part in a Bank of the West robbery case.

21-year-old Jaime Ramos was sentenced to life in prison and 23-year-old Pablo Ruvalcaba was sentenced 25 years to life.

Both agreed to plea deals for their part in the July 16th, 2014 robbery and shoot out with Stockton police.

Three people died, including 41-year-old Misty Holt-Singh, who was taken hostage along with two others.

"She would take her time to be in touch with the whole family and remember birthdays and anniversaries. She would encourage me when I was taking on big projects at work. She was my biggest supporter and loved me unconditionally," said Paul Singh, Misty's husband.

Holt leaves behind two children; his 21-year-old son Paul Jr. and 15-year-old daughter Mia.

The prosecutor considered the death penalty for Ramos.

But San Joaquin County Deputy District Attorney Robert Himelblau said after speaking with the family and weighing the pros and cons, a life sentence was the best option moving forward.

"He won't see the light of day," said Himelblau referring to Jaime Ramos.

