Stockton City leaders are considering a vote to bring in a controversial crime prevention program called Advance Peace.

The program was founded in Richmond, California several years ago and targets young men most likely to commit a violent crime. Last month, Sacramento City leaders became the first pilot city as the program works to expand to other city’s around the country.

Samuel Nunez is the founder of Fathers and Friends of San Joaquin (FFSJ), a Stockton based organization that does similar work. He is welcoming the program with open arms, saying Stockton can use all the help it can get.

FFSJ offers resources to teenagers, families, the elderly, and victims and witnesses of violent crime.

Many of the people who work and go to the organization for resources have a criminal record. Nunez says by helping those most likely to commit a crime, you help break the dangerous cycle.

