Stockton cracks down on illegal fireworks

Stockton task force makes arrest for 259 pounds of illegal fireworks (July 4, 2017) (Photo: Stockton PD)

The skies above Stockton lit up Tuesday night, not just with legal fireworks, but the illegal ones and lots of them.

"We got to a point where every engine company in Stockton was either on a grass fire or medical," Fire Chief Erik Newman said. "It was kind of hard to go after every single one."

The Stockton Police Department's fireworks task force started cracking down on illegal fireworks a week before July Fourth.

So far, they have made several arrests, confiscating over 1,000 pounds of illegal pyrotechnics.

"I think overall it was definitely a success. This is the first time that we really stepped it up. Next year, it's going to get better and better," Chief Newman said.

ABC10 followed Stockton Fire crews around Tuesday night as they responded to numerous grass fires, tree fires, fence fires and even fireworks stands catching fire.

One unlucky homeowner's roof caught fire after a suspected firework landed.

He was too upset to talk about it.

As firefighters were on scene, aerial fireworks continued to shoot off right behind the homeowner's house.

Fire Chief Newman said this is the first year the city can also cite the homeowner for illegal fireworks on their property, as well as the person who sets them off.

On social media, some have criticized the police department for focusing too much on illegal fireworks and not on other crimes.

"Until you are affected by that meaning your roof caught on fire or you have to go to work the next morning and your neighbor is shooting off M-80's next door and you can't sleep, those are people calling in and want the help," Officer Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department said.

The task force has one more night out on the streets tonight before they can tally the number of arrests.

Those arrested for illegal fireworks face a penalty of up to one year in jail and/or $50,000 in fines in San Joaquin County.

© 2017 KXTV-TV