Stockton man arrested in Hawyard for June officer-involved shooting

Stockton police arrested Martin Harlan, 26, on Aug. 5, charged with attempted murder of a police officer, carjacking, felony hit and run, assault, among other felony charges. (Photo: Stockton Police Department)

A Stockton man wanted by police in connection with a June officer involved shooting during a high-speed chase was arrested in Hayward, officials said.

Martin Harlan, 26, was arrested August 5 in Hayward for carjacking, firearm violations, felony hit and run and assaulting two police officers.

The arrest comes on the heels of a June 26 shooting involving several Stockton police officers who officials say were fired at by Harlan.

Police are still looking for Steven Rodriguez, 48, for questioning in connection with the June shooting.

Steven Rodriguez is wanted for questioning by the Stockton Police Department. (Photo: Stockton Police Department)

Those with any information that may lead to an arrest, can call Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

