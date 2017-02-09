KXTV
Close

Stockton man in wheelchair hit, killed by car

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 10:14 PM. PST February 09, 2017

The Stockton Police Department said they are searching for the person who hit a man in a wheelchair on Thursday night. 

The accident happened at around 7:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Wilson Way. An adult man was in his wheelchair in the roadway when he was hit by a car. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 209-937-8377. 

Copyright 2017 KXTV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories