Stockton mayor introduces new scholarship app for students

Michael Tubbs is the new mayor of Stockton, and one of his first orders of business is an app for high school students.

The app is a scholarship app called “Scholly," and is billed as a “one stop shop” for students looking to apply and cash in on college scholarship money.

It was introduced today to students inside the Franklin High School computer lab for eleventh and twelfth graders to try it out.

“So showing kids the opportunities and making it easier for kids to see what they qualify for is an important first step to create a college going culture in our city," said Mayor Tubbs.

The partnership for the app is with the Stockton Unified School District.

But, the mayor wants to expand the app’s reach to all local school districts.

Anyone can sign up for the free app here.

Copyright 2016 KXTV