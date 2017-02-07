Stockton Neighborhood Faces Flood Threat

It's a Stockton neighborhood prone to flooding. That's because Boggs Tract in the shadow of the Port of Stockton is below sea level.

70 or so homes are vulnerable when heavy rains pound this industrial area.

“A lot of water. It’s all the way to this high, too," said Jose Avelar, who lives in the neighborhood.

His home has water right up to the front door step and the road in front of his house is flooded.

Meantime, to alleviate flood concerns, San Joaquin County Public Works is using a pump to suck out water that runs from neighborhood ditches into a nearby holding pond.

That water is then pumped underground and out into the Port of Stockton Deep Water channel that is just a short distance away.

The county plans to pump for awhile.

“Most likely all day, maybe tonight also. “It’s pretty high right now so we’re going to have to keep watch over it," said Oscar Martinez with San Joaquin County Public Works.

