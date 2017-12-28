Stockton PD asking for public's help identifying homicide suspects

(Photo: Stockton Police Department)

The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in a homicide in June.

The shooting happened on June 28 at approximately 11:25 a.m. when officers responded to the 8700 Block of Cherbourg Way. When officers arrived, they located Ramon Cocha Jr. who was suffering from a gunshot wound and then pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects and their cars -- a mid 2000's gold Nissan Murano and a late 1990s-early 2010s dark Honda ridge-line that has a silver roof crack.

If you have any information regarding the incident or the suspects then contact contact Detective Donovan at 209-937-7219 or Stockton Crime Stoppers Inc. at 209-946-0600.

