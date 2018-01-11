Stockton Police arrest suspect wanted in connection of 2017 fatal shooting

Officers took 21-year-old Andrew Onofre into custody on Thursday at a residence in the 100 Block of W. Jefferson Street on homicide charges. (Photo: Stockton Police Department)

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting death that happened in December 2017, said the Stockton Police Department.

The shooting occurred on Dec. 6, 2017 in the 2300 Block of Lucerne Avenue in Stockton.

After an ongoing investigation, officers took 21-year-old Andrew Onofre into custody on Thursday at a residence in the 100 Block of W. Jefferson Street on homicide charges.

He's been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

