Stockton police investigate suspicious death after fire

Stockton police are investigating a possible homicide following a structure fire early Monday morning.

The Stockton Fire Department responded to a fire in a second-story apartment building on E. Miner Avenue around 7 a.m. After rescuing 14 people and putting out the fire, firefighters discovered a deceased man inside the building.

Stockton police and arson investigators are now working side by side to figure out what led to the fire and the man’s death.

“Part of the investigation is our investigators and the arson investigators will be talking to the people that lived above the apartments to try and determine what happened,” said Stockton Police Department spokesman Joe Silva.

A woman named Kathleen Gapuson standing near the building said it was her cousin, Johnnie Dougherty, who had died in the fire. Police have not yet confirmed the identity of the man.

Gapuson said Dougherty had struggled with homelessness in the past year, but was now gainfully employed.

“I just feel bad for him. He was doing so well, getting on his feet and stuff,” Gapuson said.

Gapuson also said the timing of the fire and her cousin’s death raised red flags for her. Residents were supposed to move out of the apartment building by 5 p.m. Monday, following code violations. Stockton police said the building had roaches and broken heaters in some of the units.

With few, if any, security cameras pointed out at the building, Stockton police are asking the public for help in figuring out what occurred Monday morning.

“Again if anybody saw any suspicious activity, out at the apartment complex or around the bar this morning, suspicious people or vehicles, we need that information so that we can try to piece together exactly what happened,” Silva said.

