Stockton Police investigating shooting that left one in critical condition

The Stockton Police Department is actively investigating a shooting.

Officers received a call around 4 p.m. and responded to a Food For Less parking lot at 200 East March Lane in Stockton.

The male victim was transported to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Though the parking lot is closed off for the investigation, officers do not know if the man was shot at the parking lot or not.

© 2018 KXTV-TV