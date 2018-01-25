A 12 year old holds a clerk at gun point at a North Stockton gas station this past Monday.

They are young, but two juveniles are accused of violent acts.

Stockton Police are looking for 14 year old Eric Lamar Sloan who is wanted for the Jan. 12 shooting death of a 20-year-old man in the 200 block of E. March Lane in the Food 4 Less parking lot.

Not only is he wanted for homicide, he also has a probation warrant unrelated to the case.

On Thursday, a 12-year-old wanted for attempted armed robbery was arrested at Sierra Middle School. He walked inside an AM PM gas station on Jan. 22 at approximately 2:45 p.m. at W. Benjamin Holt Drive and Plymout, and pointed a gun at the clerk; when the clerk refused to cooperate the boy then left on his skateboard empty handed.

"These kids don't realize there are consequences, especially when you pull that trigger," said Officer Joe Silva of the Stockton Police Department. "You're not only ruining your life, but you are ruining the lives of a lot of other people."

If you have any information on the first incident you are urged to call Stockton Police or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.

© 2018 KXTV-TV