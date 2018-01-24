KXTV
Stockton Police release video of robbery suspect driving away

Robbery suspect drives off after crime (January 24, 2018)

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 7:02 PM. PST January 24, 2018

Stockton Police are asking for the public's help identifying a robbery suspect. 

Officers released a video of the suspect who robbed someone in the 100 block of E. Los Felis Ave. January 14. 

The suspect is described as a black man between 5'10" - 6' tall and around 150 pounds. 

Video, released Wednesday, shows the suspect driving a Ford Focus with unknown plates. 

If you know who this suspect is, call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377 or Stockton Crime Stoppers Inc. at (209) 946-0600. 

