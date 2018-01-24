Stockton Police release video of robbery suspect driving away

Stockton Police are asking for the public's help identifying a robbery suspect.
Officers released a video of the suspect who robbed someone in the 100 block of E. Los Felis Ave. January 14.
The suspect is described as a black man between 5'10" - 6' tall and around 150 pounds.
Video, released Wednesday, shows the suspect driving a Ford Focus with unknown plates.
If you know who this suspect is, call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377 or Stockton Crime Stoppers Inc. at (209) 946-0600.
