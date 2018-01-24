Stockton Police release video of robbery suspect driving away

(Photo: Stockton PD)

Stockton Police are asking for the public's help identifying a robbery suspect.

Officers released a video of the suspect who robbed someone in the 100 block of E. Los Felis Ave. January 14.

The suspect is described as a black man between 5'10" - 6' tall and around 150 pounds.

Video, released Wednesday, shows the suspect driving a Ford Focus with unknown plates.

If you know who this suspect is, call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377 or Stockton Crime Stoppers Inc. at (209) 946-0600.

© 2018 KXTV-TV