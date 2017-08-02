Stockton police search for suspect who robbed McDonald's at gunpoint

Stockton police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect believed to have robbed a local McDonald’s nearly a week ago.
The suspect was seen on surveillance camera July 23, armed with what appeared to be a handgun, wearing black sunglasses, a black hoodie and black pants.
The Stockton Police Department is asking anyone with information to call (209) 937-8377, Detective Justin Bauer in the Investigations Unit at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
