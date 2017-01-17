Stockton police strive for more 'respectful' department

Disrespect by police is what you hear over and over when speaking to folks in one South Stockton neighborhood near Eighth and B streets. (Photo: ABC10)

Jamar Bryant wants respect from police.

“Pulling up to me in my car with my friends, automatically assuming we had drugs or weapons in the car," Bryant said.

Raymond Tutwiler wants respect too.

“I told the officer the other day my grandkids don’t need to get on the ground. They’re little kids. They made us get on the ground,” Tutwiler said.

Disrespect by police is what you hear over and over when speaking to folks in one South Stockton neighborhood near Eighth and B streets.

To change people's attitudes, last week, the Stockton Police Department unveiled its three-year strategic plan.

It includes reducing crime and blight, employing highly trained staff and improving trust with the community.

Stockton Police are now trying to change the stigma that officers can’t be nice and respectful when approaching someone on the streets.

“Giving people a voice, making sure the decision that I make is neutral," said Captain Scott Meadors, Stockton Pollce Department.

The 26-year veteran leads the department’s Procedural Justice Training program.

He teaches officers how to be kind, respectful and fair without bias.

“What we get officers to understand is by doing all that, it's going to increase trust and allow us to accomplish our goals with the community and allow us to serve the community much better,” Meadors said.

Fred Sheil has spent more than 20 years with STAND or Stocktonians Taking Action to Neutralize Drugs.

One big complaint community groups have had with police deals with a perception of disrespectful attitudes.

But STAND is seeing a change for the good.

“We’ve seen a lot of improvement with strategic community officers in the neighborhood. They’re just tremendous, tremendous individuals," Sheil said.

"I treat them like a regular human being. I let them set the tone of the contact," said Stockton Police officer Chris Sherman.

On a ride-along, Sherman pulled his cruiser over in South Stockton, where he approached a homeless woman with her belongings spread out on artificial turf on the property of a business.

“Do you have ID by any chance?" Sherman asked the woman.

She complies, handing the officer an ID card.

"Do you need anything from me, Cheryl, or are you alright?" Officer Sherman asks the woman.

She is then calmly asked by the officer to move to a nearby park.

She agrees to do it.

When asked how the officer treated her, Cheryl Washington, said he was fair and respectful.

“He did ok. He’s doing his job," Washington said.

Washington then thanked the officer and packed her belongings to leave.

