Stockton program could pay men to not shoot people

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs wants to curb violent crimes after a string of homicides hit the city over a four-day period.

The mayor is examining options to mitigate what he and city officials believe is an escalation in violent crimes, one of which might include paying men to not commit crimes.

Beginning July 2, Stockton police responded to a homicide per day through July 5. The last of which sent police to El Dorado Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4 p.m., responding to a call that a man had been shot while driving a car. The victim then crashed into an auto repair shop. The man was dead at the scene, police said.

“All life is sacred and even one homicide is one too many,” Tubbs wrote in his statement. “I want to assure you that our police chief, detectives and officers are working hard to combat crime in our community.”

Condemning the four homicides to hit Stockton in as many days, Tubbs said he and the city would consider programs like Detroit’s Project Greenlight and Richmond’s Advance Peace to bolster the public’s safety efforts.

Like Detroit’s Project Greenlight, this program would take taxpayer dollars to install indoor and outdoor cameras near Stockton gas stations and other local businesses.

The other option, modeled after Richmond’s Advance Peace program, would take taxpayer dollars to pay men involved in lethal firearm offenses to not fire guns. The program at its inception in Richmond was met with controversy.

The men would work with anti-violence groups and hard-to-reach populations of people at the center of violence in urban areas.

While both programs have shown positive returns, helping mitigate violence, Tubbs’ statement comes at a time when Stockton violent crime statistics are relatively consistent with numbers reported at the same time last year.

Stockton has reportedly experienced 23 homicides so far in 2017, compared to 25 for the same date in 2016, said Stockton Police Department spokesman Joe Silva.

