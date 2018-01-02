Marissa Ayala works out at In-Shape Health Club in Stockton. She has worked out 3 months straight.

A funny thing happened on the way to the gym.

A personal financial website called WalletHub ranked Stockton 145th out of 182 U.S. cities when it comes to people fulfilling their New Year's resolutions.

The website examined 52 key metrics including gyms per capita, unemployment, income growth and more.

When it comes to unemployment, Modesto ranks as the worst in the survey followed next by Stockton.

Ironically, just last week, the latest unemployment numbers for San Joaquin County showed an unemployment rate at 6.2 percent, the lowest in decades.

Still, 25-year-old Marissa Ayala was getting her resolution on at the In-Shape Health Club on West March Lane in Stockton.

“Basically, health wise. Just to be healthier," said Ayala.

Truth be told, the history major who wants to be a teacher has been at it now for three months straight.

"Daily life styles keep you really stressed," she said. "I let go in here a little bit."

But not everyone fights for it like Marissa.

So why is it that people do the treadmill, work out with the medicine ball and the weights, but don't keep the resolutions?

“When you make a big change, it’s quite hard to do and if it’s fairly easy to set out and embark this change, we probably would have done it a long time ago," said Zili Khan, a psychotherapist for 10 years with Kaiser Permanente in Stockton.

She says be more mindful and aware of your expectations.

“So really being realistic and knowing how big is this goal and is this actually doable," said Khan.

Other reasons people can’t “weight” to complete their resolutions? They go it alone, have those lofty resolutions, give up too easily, and can’t manage time.

So instead, get clear on your “why.” Ask yourself how this change will benefit your life. Be specific about the behavior change, start with something you can achieve. And ask for help, get support from family and friends.

38-year-old Jaime Cardona has worked out now for four years, three times a week. His key to success is making fitness a priority.

“I say you just got to do it. I tell people the hardest part is going to the gym and driving here," said Cardona

But perhaps you need no more motivation than 24-year-old Sobhi Nihad.

Over five years ago, he weighed over 400 lbs. He now weighs 180 lbs.

He’s now a fitness manager at In-Shape Health Club Stockton, managing eight fitness trainers.

His advice to you?

“I would say celebrate your small wins. Every single thing that we can do it will be beneficial, even just eating one better thing a day, working out for an extra 10 minutes a day, getting up and putting your tennis shoes on and walking to the mailbox. Small things will eventually build into large successes," said Nihad.

And that’s not just for fitness, but financial, relationship goals and more.

So, Stockton may not so bad for resolutions after all.

