Stockton teen kicks her way to the Pam Am Games

Sophia Oceguera loves to kick it.

The 13-year-old has become so good at it, she has kicked her way to the Pam Am Games later this month in Costa Rica.

"I was just frozen. I was overwhelmed with joy. It was really cool," Sophia said.

She started the Korean martial art of taekwondo at age five.

Her older brother was heavily involved and she took a liking to it, too.

In July, the black belt athlete won gold at the national championships in Detroit.

That put her on the U.S. national team for her age group.

"She's really committed and dedicated to this sport. And, I mean, we as parents, have invested a lot of time," said mother Tara Oceguera. "She is ahead at her school. That is 4.0 or above. So she excels at her school work, she excels at this. She tries hard at everything she does."

Sophia practices five days a week and sometimes six for two hours a day.

She practices at Discovery Martial Arts in Stockton and at another high performance training center in Oakland.

Her coach, David Garmany, is a six-degree black belt with 38 years of taekwondo experience.

He says what makes Sophia special is she is both physically and mentally gifted.

"She can be under pressure and perform. Like she won nationals at the last second," Garmany said, who also owns Discovery Martial Arts.

Not surprisingly, the six-time state champion's ultimate goal is compete in the taekwondo world championships and the Olympic Games one day.

Sophia's parents are trying to raise money to offset costs for the trip to Costa Rica.

