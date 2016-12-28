Stockton woman distraught over dead husband's missing phone

(Photo: ABC10/KXTV)

“Why someone would take from a dead person you know," asked Sherry Flores from her South Stockton home.

She is speaking about the cell phone that belonged to her husband Ernest.

“When you love somebody you just want to hold something in their hands, something they enjoyed," she said.

After living with severe arthritis for several years and confined to a wheel chair, the 63-year-old husband who she met out of high school suddenly died early morning Christmas Day at San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp.

“Someone said he’s more than a phone. Yes, he is more than a phone. But they don’t understand. I have been with this man 43 years and just wanted something to hold," Flores said.

Flores says she came to San Joaquin General Hospital the day after Christmas to pick her husband's belongings.

However, the cell phone was missing.

Hospital security tells ABC10 News Flores had signed for all of her husband’s belongings when he was admitted.

But she says that's not true.

She says a hospital document dated the day after her husband died shows among other things a cell phone charger returned to her.

The now widowed Flores says because of poor eyesight, Ernest relied on his phone to watch TV and play games.

And of course to stay in contact with her.

“And I got it for his birthday and he was so happy because he could have that phone right close and he could see or listen to music or whatever," she said.

Now, with no money to bury her husband his body is still at the morgue.

“I don’t know where to begin because I have never mourned anyone like this,” Flores said.

