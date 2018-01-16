Stockton's mayor announces $20 million donation to send high school students to college

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs announcing a $20 million donation to help high school students to go to college.

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs announced on Tuesday, Jan. 16, a $20 million anonymous donation to send high school students to college.

Called the "Stockton Scholars" program, the money will be used for Stockton Unified School District students who have trouble obtaining the money to pursue higher education.

"If you do everything right, you graduate, have at least a 2.0 [gpa], your tuition and fees will not be a barrier for you to get to college," Tubbs said.

The mayor's office estimates between 700-800 of the eligible students will receive up to $4,000 to pursue a college education, starting in 2019.

The announcement came before hundreds of students, community and education leaders. The mayor's ultimate goal is to raise $100 million in donations to give to students pursuing college.

