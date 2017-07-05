Streets closed in Stockton as police investigate homicide

El Dorado Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Stockton are closed as police investigate a homicide in the area.
The police department tweeted out it is investigating the homicide on Wednesday afternoon.
No other information has been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Refresh for more details as they come in.
SPD is investigating a homicide in the area of El Dorado and MLK. Streets are closed. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/TDBx0WrnhB— Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) July 5, 2017
