Streets closed in Stockton as police investigate homicide

El Dorado Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Stockton are closed as police investigate a homicide in the area.

The police department tweeted out it is investigating the homicide on Wednesday afternoon.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh for more details as they come in.

SPD is investigating a homicide in the area of El Dorado and MLK. Streets are closed. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/TDBx0WrnhB — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) July 5, 2017

