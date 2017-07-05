KXTV
Close

Streets closed in Stockton as police investigate homicide

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 4:34 PM. PDT July 05, 2017

El Dorado Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Stockton are closed as police investigate a homicide in the area. 

The police department tweeted out it is investigating the homicide on Wednesday afternoon.

No other information has been released at this time. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for more details as they come in. 

 

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories