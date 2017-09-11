Students born in 2001 given history lesson about 9/11

History teacher of Angelo Sandoval of Stockton's Edison High School teaches junior students born the same year as 9-11 what happened that tragic day.

Andres Chavez can't remember when 9/11 happened.

"I was born on June 15th, 2001."

Born the same year, the Stockton Edison High School junior, is a sponge wanting to know what took place and why.

"I believe it's a very sad day in our country's history, but it's a very patriotic day because we had so many people just stood up from their chairs and seats at home and just took a stand," Chavez said.

Even though students in their junior year were just a few months old, they appreciate and want to learn the significance of that tragic day.

"I always ask the students, ‘what year were you born?’” said the school’s history department chair and teacher, Angelo Sandoval. “And then this year when they said 2001 that's always my thought was you were born the year of 9-11."

Sandoval says he has to teach about the events of 9-11 "carefully" to his students.

"You have to inform them what happened and also to understand the depth and the magnitude of the event because I don't think they understand how big of an event it was and how it changed our country," added Sandoval.

Upon learning about the events surrounding 9-11, juniors like Jovalynn Hensley are surprised by its magnitude.

"I never thought that something like that would actually happen. I never knew it would go to that extreme," Hensley said.

