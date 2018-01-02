Suspect charged with murder in Officer Camilleri's death

(Photo: CHP)

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with the death of CHP Officer Andrew Camilleri.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley on Tuesday identified Mohammed Ali, 22, of Hayward, as the driver of a speeding Cadillac that drifted off Interstate 880 and crashed against Officer Andrew Camilleri's patrol SUV. Ali has been charged with second-degree murder, as well as multiple driving under the influence charges.

Camilleri's partner, Jonathan Velasquez, who was on the driver's seat, was treated at a hospital and released.

O'Malley said Ali is also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and other drugs and driving at speeds over 100 mph.

The officer' SUV was parked near on the intestate's shoulder watching for dangerous drivers when Ali crashed against them.

"This holiday season, since Thanksgiving, we have seen six tragic deaths at the hands of individuals who were alleged to be driving under the influence of a substance either alcohol or drugs," O'Malley, said. "That loss of life is avoidable if every driver acts responsibly."

