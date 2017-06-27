Suspects at large after opening fire on Stockton officers

Stockton police are looking for the people responsible for opening fire on three officers during a Monday night traffic stop. (Photo: Stockton Police Department)

Stockton police are looking for the people responsible for opening fire on three officers during a Monday night traffic stop.

Stockton police are calling the incident attempted homicide, when after trying to pull over a car during a traffic stop, someone inside the car started shooting back at the officers’ patrol car.

The shooting began just after 11 p.m. near the traffic stop on Acacia and Lincoln streets. The suspect managed to strike the patrol car with two bullets. The nearby stop sign was also struck by gunfire, police said.

Other officers began chasing the suspect car to Center Street when a passenger inside the car began shooting at them as well, according to police.

The suspects were last seen escaping southbound on Interstate 5, police said.

No one was injured, police said.

