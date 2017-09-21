Teens face narcotics, weapons charges after traffic stop in Stockton

Five teenagers were arrested after police found a trunk full of weed and a handgun in the car they were driving. (Photo: Stockton Police Department)

Five teenagers are under arrest, facing weapons and narcotics charges after police discovered a trunk full of marijuana and handgun in the car they were driving.

Stockton police pulled over the teens Wednesday around 9 p.m. after the car they were in was clocked driving at a high rate of speed.

Officers pulled over the car, where they found four 16-year-old boys and another 14-year-old boy.

The driver told the officers there were narcotics in the car, police said, and a search revealed as much as well as a handgun.

All five teenagers were arrested.

