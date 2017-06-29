Three arrested for alleged human trafficking and narcotics, fourth suspect on the loose

Salina Alvarado, 21, arrested for human trafficking, Nicole Torres, 40, arrested for being in posession of narcotics and weapons, and Marcus "“KiloTalkMoney” Edmond, 25, arrested for weapons(San Juaquin County Sheriff's Office)

Three people were arrested in Stockton for alleged human trafficking and narcotics in Stockton, and a fifth suspect is still on the loose, according to police.

Police said they served a search warrant to a home in the 800 block of East First Street. During the search, a handgun with extended magazines, four rifles, one pound of methamphetamine and $2,800 was seized.

Salina Alvarado, 21, was arrested for human trafficking, Nicole Torres, 40, was arrested for being in posession of narcotics and weapons, and Marcus "“KiloTalkMoney” Edmond, 25, was arrested for weapons, according to police.

Police are still looking for Lloyd Brice in connection to human trafficking with this case. He's described by police at a 28-year-old man, six feet, one inch tall and weighing 230 pounds. He is believed to have tied to the Bay Area, Reno, Bend and Medford Oregon, Mississippi and Okalhoma.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377.

