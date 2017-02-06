Towering plans to demolish Stockton water towers

A 120 foot tall water tower stands at Flora Street and Buena Vista Avenue near I-5 and Downtown Stockton. It is one of six Cal Water towers set to be demolished in the coming years.

Stockton's water towers have been apart of the city landscape for decades.

“From the backyard it looks like a big UFO over my house," said Brett Lahr.

For 13 years, Lahr has lived long and prospered at his home across from the water tower on Commerce near Atlee Street.

“I'm going to be sad I think. I’ve grown to like it. I'm not an anti-neighbor person. But, it's nice to not have to look at someone’s house across the street," Lahr said.

The big or tall reason why the water towers are coming down? They’re not designed to withstand a major earthquake.

In all, six Cal Water towers dotting Stockton neighborhoods are slated for demolition.

Some are empty and some are not.

Cal Water says for security reasons, they can't say which ones.

“And the seismic standards then are a lot different then they are now," said Cal Water spokesman John Freeman.

He says the towers date back pre World War II.

They’ll be replaced with a more centralized, modern 2 million gallon tank.

Freeman says the towers are also used by locals as landmarks to know where you are in the city.

“A lot of people in Stockton have done that. I know that," Freeman said.

Ken King has done it 40 years.

“Just look for the water tower along I-5," King said.

He and his wife Susan live across the street from this water tower at Flora and Buena Vista near I-5 Downtown.

“Our kids used to think of it as our water tower because we lived across the street from the water tower," said Susan King.

The tower at El Dorado and Clay will be the first to go in the coming weeks.

The others will come down in the coming years.

Soon to be another part of Stockton history.

“Coming down were losing a landmark," Ken said.

The water towers at Benjamin Holt Drive and I-5 and I-5 near Eight Mile Road will stay.

