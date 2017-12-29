Tracy streets to close for Officer Camilleri's procession

(Photo: CHP)

Tracy city officials want the public to be aware of street closures tomorrow for Officer Camilleri’s service procession.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Andrew Camilleri died on Christmas Eve after a suspected drunk driver hit the patrol vehicle he and his partner were in.

Traffic is expected to be impacted from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, to honor the life of CHP Officer Andrew Camilleri.

The following streets will be closed:

Beginning at 6 a.m., both eastbound lanes of Central Avenue between Tracy Boulevard and Silkwood Lane will be closed to all vehicular traffic to serve as a staging point for Hayward CHP prior to departure.

At 6:30 a.m., the procession will head northbound on Central Avenue to Fry Memorial Chapel (550 S. Central Avenue), then continue northbound on Central Avenue to 11th Street where it will travel west to Tracy Boulevard. The procession will then travel north on Tracy Boulevard to I-205 where it will travel east to Stockton. The celebration of life will be held in Stockton at Christian Life Center (4303 Christian Life Way).

Around 11 a.m., the motorcade will travel back to Tracy for the burial at the Tracy Public Cemetery (501 W. Schulte Road). From Stockton, the procession will head westbound on I-205, then southbound on Tracy Boulevard, eastbound on 11th Street, southbound on Central Avenue, and eastbound on Schulte Road to the Tracy Public Cemetery. Schulte Road between Amaretto Drive and MacArthur Drive will be closed to all vehicular traffic prior to and during the graveside service to accommodate overflow parking.

Community members may honor Officer Camilleri by lining the streets along the procession route in the morning, and when the motorcade returns to Tracy for the burial.

